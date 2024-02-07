Tamasha brings HD live streaming of HBL-PSL 9 to cricket fans

LAHORE - Once again, Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, is bringing HD live streaming of the highly antici­pated Pakistan Super League 2024 (HBL PSL 9). Cricket en­thusiasts across Pakistan can now enjoy HD live streaming of all HBL PSL 9 matches on the Tamasha mobile app.

A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Walee Technolo­gies leadership was recently held in Islamabad where Tama­sha acquired digital broadcast­ing rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all HBL-PSL 9 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis, regardless of their network. Sharing his thoughts on this exciting development, Aam­er Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, said, “Catering to the undy­ing love of millions of Pakistanis for the game of cricket, Tamasha is set to bring high-definition live streaming of yet another thrilling PSL season. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our users for choosing Tamasha as their go-to platform, not just for cricket but also for a diverse range of sports, news, movies, originals, and other digital entertainment. I hope the new PSL season shat­ters records and establishes new milestones in Pakistan’s digital entertainment landscape.”

The 9th edition of the HBL PSL is set to kick off on February 17, 2024, at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore. The opening match will feature Lahore Qalandars, two-time winners and defending cham­pions, facing Islamabad United, the winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions. The tournament’s main matches will be spread across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The culmination of the six-team event will be the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

Tamasha is the fan-favorite go-to platform when it comes to live streaming of top sports events. Previously, Pakistani users en­joyed watching the T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), HBL PSL (2023), Asia Cup (2023), and the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tamasha. While over 26 million people streamed on Tama­sha during Cricket World Cup 2023, the app also trended as the #1 app on the Apple App Store & Google Play Store and emerged as the second most searched tech term on Google right after Chat­GPT in 2023. Besides HD stream­ing, Tamasha users will be able to engage in exciting activities such as the Jazz Fanpulse quiz and Jazz Cricket Fantasy league for a shot at winning amazing prizes.