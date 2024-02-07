Taylor Swift reveals new album details as Super Bowl speculation continues

LONDON - US rapper Post Malone and British group Florence + The Machine will feature on Taylor Swift’s new album, the singer has confirmed. Swift an­nounced the release of her new al­bum during an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The singer has now revealed the track list for the album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. Mean­while, fans are continuing to specu­late about whether the singer will be able to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl. Set to be released on 19 April, Swift’s new album will feature 16 tracks plus a bonus track. Fans had already been speculating over whether the 34-year-old would announce new music during the ceremony, having previously made album announce­ments at other awards shows. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keep­ing from you for the last two years,” Swift said after collecting the prize for best pop vocal album. On Mon­day, Swift shared a photo of the physical record on social media. The track list reveals two collaborations - Post Malone on the first song of the album, Fortnight, and Florence + The Machine on Florida. It is the first time Swift has teamed up with either artist. A song called So Long, London appears as the fifth track - the slot traditionally reserved by Swift for the most meaningful song on each of her albums.