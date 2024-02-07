Taylor Swift reveals new album details as Super Bowl speculation continues

LONDON - US rapper Post Malone and British group Florence + The Machine will feature on Taylor Swift’s new album, the singer has confirmed. Swift announced the release of her new album during an acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The singer has now revealed the track list for the album, titled The Tortured Poets Department. Meanwhile, fans are continuing to speculate about whether the singer will be able to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl. Set to be released on 19 April, Swift’s new album will feature 16 tracks plus a bonus track. Fans had already been speculating over whether the 34-year-old would announce new music during the ceremony, having previously made album announcements at other awards shows. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” Swift said after collecting the prize for best pop vocal album. On Monday, Swift shared a photo of the physical record on social media. The track list reveals two collaborations - Post Malone on the first song of the album, Fortnight, and Florence + The Machine on Florida. It is the first time Swift has teamed up with either artist. A song called So Long, London appears as the fifth track - the slot traditionally reserved by Swift for the most meaningful song on each of her albums.