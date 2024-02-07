Terrorist ring leader among accomplice killed in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Tues­day gunned down a terrorist ring leader alongwith his ac­complice during an intense exchange of fire ensued amid an intelligence-based opera­tion (IBO) conducted in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince. According to the In­ter Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), the security forces, on the night of Feb­ruary 5 and 6, the operation was conducted in North Wa­ziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. The terrorist ring leader killed during the heavy exchange of fire between the army troops and the terrorists was identified as Ayubullah alias Mansoor. However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist activi­ties including target killing as well as extortion and ab­duction of innocent civilians. “Sanitization operation is be­ing conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full sup­port to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.