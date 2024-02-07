‘The Great Contraction’ hits Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - When stars returned to the red carpet in early January after two bruising strikes to celebrate the success of “Oppenheimer” and “Succession,” one existential threat above all was on everyone’s mind: Hollywood is shrinking. The era of “peak TV,” is over, said 17 entertainment business executives, agents and bankers who spoke with Reuters. From fewer original series and movies to greater scrutiny of budgets and a further squeeze on movie theater profits, people who call the shots said the television and film industries are adjusting to sober economic realities. “The great contraction is upon us,” said one veteran television executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think there will be a significant retrenchment in the quantity of content, and the amount spent on content.” The contraction story will figure prominently as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox report quarterly results this month. It is also the backdrop for media merger chatter, most recently sale talks between the owner of Paramount Global and Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, the media mogul whose studio co-produced “Top Gun: Maverick.” Analyst TD Cowen estimated broadcast and cable television advertising will end 2023 down 7% from the prior year, with total advertising declines of 11.7% at Disney, according to LSEG. Warner Bros Discovery reported a 13% decline in advertising for the first nine months of 2023.