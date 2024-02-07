‘The Great Contraction’ hits Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - When stars returned to the red carpet in early January after two bruising strikes to celebrate the success of “Oppen­heimer” and “Succession,” one existen­tial threat above all was on everyone’s mind: Hollywood is shrinking. The era of “peak TV,” is over, said 17 entertain­ment business executives, agents and bankers who spoke with Reuters. From fewer original series and movies to greater scrutiny of budgets and a fur­ther squeeze on movie theater profits, people who call the shots said the tele­vision and film industries are adjusting to sober economic realities. “The great contraction is upon us,” said one veteran television executive, speaking on condi­tion of anonymity. “I think there will be a significant retrenchment in the quan­tity of content, and the amount spent on content.” The contraction story will fig­ure prominently as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox report quarterly results this month. It is also the back­drop for media merger chatter, most recently sale talks between the owner of Paramount Global and Skydance Me­dia CEO David Ellison, the media mogul whose studio co-produced “Top Gun: Maverick.” Analyst TD Cowen estimated broadcast and cable television advertis­ing will end 2023 down 7% from the pri­or year, with total advertising declines of 11.7% at Disney, according to LSEG. Warner Bros Discovery reported a 13% decline in advertising for the first nine months of 2023.