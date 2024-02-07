Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Three die as pickup collides with speeding dumper in Sargodha

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Three persons were killed in a road mishap here at Noor Purr, Sargodha Road, under the jurisdic­tion of Quaidabad police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Sagheer (44) resident of Quaidabad, Muhammad Imran (38) resident of Khushab and Muhammad Altaf (34) resident of Khushab was heading to Sargodha on a pickup. When they reached near Chuna Wala Adda, their pickup collided with a speeding dumper. Resultantly, they all died on the spot. Rescue 1122 team and police concern reached the spot shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

