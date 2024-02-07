Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

HYDERABAD - Three minor siblings were killed when the roof of their residence collapsed in the New Wahdat Colo­ny area in Qasimabad here on Tuesday.

According to Qasimabad police, a team of Res­cue 1122 pulled out the fatally injured siblings from under the rubble. They were shifted to Lia­quat University Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The police identified the de­ceased as 17-year-old Shayaz Soomro, 10-year-old Kaif Soomro and a toddler Hamdan Soomro. The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Junaid Baloch said that the debris had been removed from the collapsed place.