Traffic plan devised for elections 2024, says CTO Amara

LAHORE - A comprehensive traffic plan has been devised for the upcoming general elections in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. City Traffic Officer Amara Athar announced that on polling day, parking will be arranged at least 200 yards away from sensitive and busy roads leading to the polling stations. District police and other law enforcement agencies will extend their full cooperation to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event. In a statement, CTO Amara Athar highlighted that all officers, from constables to the CTO, will be present to assist and guide citizens. A total of 320 A-category and 1248 B-category polling stations will be under duty, with supervision led by SPs Sohail Fazil, Shehzad Khan, and Malik Ikram. Athar further detailed the deployment of resources, including 12 DSPs, 500 senior wardens, over 3,000 wardens, and 136 lady wardens who will collaborate with district police on polling day. Additionally, 20 tow trucks and 4 breakdown vehicles will be deployed in shifts to ensure smooth traffic management. Today marks the conclusion of the election campaign for the general elections scheduled on February 8.