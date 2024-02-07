Traffic plan devised for elections 2024, says CTO Amara

LAHORE - A comprehen­sive traffic plan has been devised for the upcoming general elec­tions in La­hore, the capi­tal of Punjab province. City Traffic Officer Amara Athar announced that on polling day, parking will be arranged at least 200 yards away from sensitive and busy roads lead­ing to the polling stations. District po­lice and other law enforcement agen­cies will extend their full cooperation to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event. In a statement, CTO Amara Athar highlighted that all officers, from constables to the CTO, will be present to assist and guide citizens. A total of 320 A-category and 1248 B-category polling stations will be under duty, with supervision led by SPs Sohail Fazil, Shehzad Khan, and Malik Ikram. Athar further de­tailed the deployment of resources, including 12 DSPs, 500 senior war­dens, over 3,000 wardens, and 136 lady wardens who will collaborate with district police on polling day. Additionally, 20 tow trucks and 4 breakdown vehicles will be de­ployed in shifts to ensure smooth traffic management. Today marks the conclusion of the election cam­paign for the general elections sched­uled on February 8.