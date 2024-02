MUZAFFARGARH - Unidentified armed men looted two citizens at gunpoint reported in the jurisdiction of Khangarh police station on Tuesday. According to police, three uniden­tified robbers barged into the shop of Mu­hammad Shahzad, lo­cated at Shabaan mar­ket and snatched the cash of Rs20,000 and mobile phones from the citizens before leaving the area to escape from police. In another inci­dent, Asif was deprived of a motorcycle and mo­bile phone at gunpoint by armed robbers.