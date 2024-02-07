Undeterred ex-PM Truss to launch new UK Tory grouping

LONDON - Liz Truss may have flopped as UK prime minister, but she remains on the political stage, this week launching a new movement that aims to push the ruling Conser­vatives rightwards.

Truss spent just 49 days in of­fice before she was ousted by her own party in October 2022 after her disastrous mini-budget spooked financial markets and sank the pound.

Her brief tenure failed to last longer than the shelf life of let­tuce, as famously highlighted at the time by one of Britain’s noto­riously unfor­giving tabloid newspapers.

Unde­terred, how­ever, Truss is a thorn in the side of her suc­cessor Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom gears up for a general election later this year that polls indicate he is set to lose.

After wading into various hot-button issues in recent months, Truss will on Tuesday launch the latest grouping in the faction-ridden Tories: “Popular Conser­vatism,” or “PopCons” for short.

The movement has secured the support of former Tory vice-chairman Lee Anderson and arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, among other so-called free marketeers. It aims to shape the Conservatives’ manifesto by building support for hardline policies on immigration and tax, posing a headache for Su­nak as he tries to keep centrists and right-wingers united. “Truss’s undermining of her successor is unusual but not unprecedented,” said political scientist Tim Bale of London’s Queen Mary Univer­sity, citing Margaret Thatcher’s attempts to thwart John Major in the 1990s. “What’s unusual is the speed with which she’s sought -- utterly unsuccessfully apart from in her own mind