Wednesday, February 07, 2024
US monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process closely: State Dept

Agencies
February 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  With just two days to go for Pakistan’s general elections, the United States is continuing to moni­tor the country’s electoral process “quite closely”, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.

The department’s Principal Deputy Spokesper­son, Vedant Patel, said, “We’re continuing to mon­itor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process takes place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations.”

Patel stressed that Pakistanis are entitled to free and fair elections. “Pakistanis deserve to exer­cise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future,” the spokesperson said.

Plight of Islamabad Zoo: Call for change and responsibility

