Vote for the future

Balochistan’s political parties have been deceiving Balo­chistan’s people by merely provid­ing solar systems to a few farm­ers for fixing these solar panels in their fields for harvesting reasons, while, on the other hand, these so-called politicians have left no stone unturned by pushing the farmers’ children far from their fundamentals like education.

However, Balochistan has been ruled and exploited by different political parties whenever each one was in power and running the province. Unfortunately, no everlasting and beneficial project has been seen or absorbed tak­ing place for the betterment and development of the province by these last ruling politicians.

Those who were elected have made lots of lulls promises of pro­viding a modern education sys­tem, good roads, electricity, gas, and much more lulls have been made, and still, those all are on the waiting list.

The CPEC road is believed to be a cure-all, connecting lots of districts within Balochistan and some other nearby provinces in the country. Similarly, China took the responsibility for competition at the root by providing all the ex­penses that were to be spent on the preparation of the road, which is also a must to connect districts within a short distance. But these so-called political parties along with some contractors have tak­en the money for themselves and used it for their interests due to which countless accidents have taken place, and precious lives have been wasted. Such important routes must be repaired honest­ly, and these well-prepared roads can be a source for a better im­port and export system within the country and internationally.

Hub district was separated by Lasbela only a year ago; similarly, both of these districts are indus­trial, and all these factories and companies release a lot of toxic gases like carbon dioxide and sul­phur dioxide due to which the dis­tricts are the most polluted ones, and the number of lung cancer cases has been reported.

Moreover, district Awaran has also been ruled by political par­ties, and it is yet deprived of all the basic rights where there are build­ings in the name of schools with­out regular and consistent teach­ers, and people have got used to tying their goats, cows, and other animals in these school buildings.

Teachers just feel like having their salaries on the first of each coming month, on the other hand, students and children are be­ing uneducated and involved in wrong activities.

Once again, the voting session is on the corner; we need to under­stand the game-changing leaders, and we had better vote for those who we think have compassion, integrity, and a good vision to­wards taking responsibility for our children’s education and pro­viding us with all the other most important infrastructures and roads are most needed amongst.

As the famous saying goes, unit­ed we stand and divided we fall, so we need to choose the better way for the upcoming generation by being united or divided.

ASLAM,

Awaran.