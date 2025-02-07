19 lives lost in road accidents in January

Rawalpindi - The motorists in the district met 1,427 accidents that claimed as many as 19 lives in the first month of 2025, Rescue 1122 said.

In the data shared with the media, the emergency service noted that January saw 1,616 persons suffered injuries due to road accidents. The number included 19 deaths, 718 severe injuries, and 879 minor injuries. Among the victims, 1,368 were men and 248 women.

The Rescue 1122 press release further noted the ages of the road accident victims ranged from 11 to 40 years. The rescuers cited over speeding, rash driving, taking wrong turns, and bursting of tyres as major reasons for the accidents. The maximum number of accidents involved motorcycles and cars.

In the meantime, the city traffic police continue its awareness campaign about using of helmets by Bykea riders and their passengers.

On the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, the education wing of the traffic police has been busy in organising workshops at its head office, sharing material on social media and pamphlets distribution through field staff.