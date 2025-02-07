Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

28 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR report

| 176 samples of mineral, bottled water brands were collected

APP
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Government of Pakistan has directed Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for quarterly monitoring of bottled/ mineral water brands and publicize the results for awareness of public health. For the 4th quarter of year 2024 (October to December), 176 samples of mineral/ bottled water brands were collected from 20 cities, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 28 brands were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination. Ten brands (Miran Drinking Water, Pak Aqua, Jel Bottled Water, Neo, Aab-e-Dubai, Eltsen, Pure Water, Aqua Health, Oslo, More Plus) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, five brands (One Pure Drinking Water, Indus, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, Natural Pure Life) was found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of arsenic, while, one brand (Hunza Utter Water) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Potassium than the permissible limit. Sixteen brands (SS Water, Sip Sip premium drinking water, Miran Drinking Water, D-Nova, Sky Rain, Neo, Pure Water, Dream Pure, Aqua Sharav Pure Drinking Water, Marvi, Ice Well, Akb Sky, Karakorum Spring Water, More Plus, Essentia, Life Inn) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose. General public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025