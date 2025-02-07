Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Accused held for fake call on Helpline 15

APP
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  - The Morgah Police on Thursday arrested an accused, Shafqat, for making a fake call on the Emergency Helpline 15 that his car had been stolen. 

On receiving information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot, and on investigation, found that no car was stolen, Rawalpindi Police spokesman said. 

The Morgah Police took the accused into custody and registered a case against him.

The spokesman said the 15 helpline was for the convenience of citizens, and such wrong calls could create problems for those facing any untoward incident.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025