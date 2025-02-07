Agha Khan’s Legacy

For nearly as long as Pakistan has existed, Prince Karim Aga Khan led the Ismaili community worldwide and within Pakistan with remarkable generosity, grace, and philanthropy, setting an enduring example for future generations. As his funeral takes place in Lisbon and his eldest son, Rahim Al-Husseini, prepares to assume the title of Aga Khan V, we remember a man who, though known as a prince, lived not as a ruler of a temporal fiefdom but as a citizen of the world, dedicated to improving the lives of thousands in the developing world. Educated in Islamic history at Harvard and combining his business acumen with vast wealth, the Aga Khan became known as the venture capitalist of the Global South.

His impact in Pakistan is unmistakable. The Ismaili community, with a significant presence along Sindh’s coast and in other provinces, particularly in Hunza, Chitral, and the northern valleys, has benefited immensely from the work of the Aga Khan Foundation. Its contributions to education and development are evident in the extensive network of schools established across these regions.

Perhaps most well known in Pakistan is the Aga Khan University, funded by the same trust, which has grown into one of the country’s most prestigious medical institutions. It continues to train doctors who are highly sought after not only in Pakistan but across the world. His cultural contributions are also visible in Lahore, where his trust supported restoration projects in the Walled City, as well as in Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi and Babur’s Mausoleum in Kabul—efforts that have helped preserve the Mughal heritage of the subcontinent.

His unwavering commitment to the Global South, his grace, and his generosity will be remembered worldwide. For Pakistan, his passing is a solemn moment—rightly recognised at the highest levels of government. The Aga Khan was a treasure for the world, and especially for Pakistan.