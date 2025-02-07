Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital extends healthcare support to ICT Police

ISLAMABAD - In a significant step towards ensuring quality healthcare for law enforcement personnel, Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police. The agreement facilitates subsidized medical services for ICT Police employees and their families.

The MoU was formalized at a graceful ceremony held at the ICT Police Headquarters in Islamabad, where Syed Inayat Ali Shah (PSP), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Logistics) Islamabad, and Dr. Areej Neyazi, Director of ANTH, signed the agreement. This initiative was made possible through the collaboration of ANTH management and Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, who approved the MoU and strengthened the healthcare partnership with ANTH.

Under the agreement, ANTH will offer special discounts on consultations, laboratory tests, radiology, OT procedures, in-patient facilities, medicines, and other essential medical services. In an exceptional gesture of support, the hospital has extended extraordinary discounts to the families of injured police officers (Ghazi) and the martyred personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Dr. Areej Neyazi, who was earlier named the healthcare ambassador to ICT Police by the IG Islamabad Police, expressed her commitment to providing accessible medical care. “While delivering advanced and affordable healthcare to everyone remains our priority, ANTH is also dedicated to raising awareness about disease prevention to reduce the overall burden of illnesses in Pakistan.” She further stated, “We deeply appreciate the tireless efforts of Islamabad Police and are honored to serve their employees and families.”

AIG ICT Police, Syed Inayat Ali Shah, extended his gratitude to ANTH management for their support and commitment to the well-being of police personnel. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue working together to promote preventive healthcare awareness within the community. This collaboration marks a crucial milestone in supporting the healthcare needs of those who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the public.