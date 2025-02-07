Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar to light up Gaddafi Stadium’s grand opening ceremony

LAHORE - Gaddafi Stadium is set to dazzle cricket fans with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 7, featuring electrifying performances by renowned Pakistani artists , , and Arif Lohar. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially announced the event, marking the completion of the stadium’s extensive renovation in a record 117 days.

According to the PCB, the grand ceremony will include live musical performances, a mesmerizing fireworks display, and a unique light show, promising an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts. The event will be graced by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who will officially inaugurate the upgraded venue. Entry for the public has been made free, ensuring that fans can witness the celebration of this milestone firsthand.

The historic Gaddafi Stadium has undergone a significant facelift, now boasting new LED floodlights, two state-of-the-art digital scoreboard screens, enhanced seating across all enclosures, modernized hospitality boxes, and improved amenities for both players and spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who personally supervised the renovation project, lauded the timely completion of the upgrades.“This transformation is a proof of the full commitment of our team. The stadium is now on par with international standards, offering cricket fans the best possible experience,” he said.

Naqvi extended special appreciation to the workers, engineers, and teams involved in the project, particularly the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and NESPAK.“I sincerely thank the workers who turned this ambitious project into reality. Despite facing criticism, our team remained dedicated, and with Allah’s blessings, we successfully completed this challenging task,” he added.

The newly-upgraded Gaddafi Stadium is set to host crucial matches in the coming weeks. It will stage two matches of the tri-nation ODI series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa on February 8 and 10.Furthermore, the stadium will be the battleground for at least four key encounters in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, including the second semifinal on March 5. The iconic venue is also a potential host for the tournament’s grand final on March 9, provided India does not qualify for the title clash.

With world-class facilities and a star-studded opening ceremony, Gaddafi Stadium is ready to reclaim its status as Pakistan’s premier cricketing destination. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of celebration before international cricket takes center stage at this historic venue.