Anchors Association challenges PECA 2025 in Islamabad High Court

The Anchors Association has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, calling for its repeal.

Senior journalists Hamid Mir, Nasim Zahra, Adnan Haider, and Ameer Abbas have moved the court through Advocate Riasat Ali Azad, president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and Advocate Imran Shafiq. The petition argues that the law undermines fundamental rights and poses a serious threat to press freedom in Pakistan.

PECA amendments already under Supreme Court scrutiny

The PECA Amendment Bill 2025 is also being contested in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A citizen, Muhammad Qayyum Khan, recently filed a petition challenging the law, naming the President, National Assembly Speaker, Senate Chairman, and Law Secretary as respondents. He urged the apex court to declare the amendments unconstitutional and form a full bench to hear the case.

Controversy surrounding PECA 2025

The law has sparked widespread opposition, particularly from journalists and rights activists. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 despite strong protests from the opposition and journalist bodies.

The Senate and National Assembly had earlier passed the bill alongside the Digital Nation Bill 2025, which also remains a subject of heated debate. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the legislation on behalf of the Interior Ministry.

While the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government supported the bill, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed it.

Critics argue that the new amendments expand the government's control over digital spaces, posing risks to freedom of expression and press independence. As legal battles unfold, all eyes are on the judiciary’s stance on PECA 2025 and its implications for media freedom in Pakistan.