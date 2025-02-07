Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ayaz Sadiq stresses united strategy for regional peace, development

Ayaz Sadiq stresses united strategy for regional peace, development
Web Desk
4:13 PM | February 07, 2025
National

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized need for a common strategy to ensure regional peace and development.

He was addressing participants of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Friday. 

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to making the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association a more effective and sustainable platform.

He highlighted the importance of using artificial intelligence to enhance law-making process. He stressed that parliamentary exchanges and contacts play a vital role in promoting regional cooperation.

He said that the world today faces multiple challenges, including climate change, fake news and disinformation.

He said that Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with the countries participating in the CPA Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025