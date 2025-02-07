Ayaz Sadiq stresses united strategy for regional peace, development

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized need for a common strategy to ensure regional peace and development.

He was addressing participants of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Friday.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to making the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association a more effective and sustainable platform.

He highlighted the importance of using artificial intelligence to enhance law-making process. He stressed that parliamentary exchanges and contacts play a vital role in promoting regional cooperation.

He said that the world today faces multiple challenges, including climate change, fake news and disinformation.

He said that Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with the countries participating in the CPA Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference.