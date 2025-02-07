Baig, Zubair excel at Bank AL Habib’s 14th Rashid D Habib Open Golf

LAHORE - The Bank AL Habib 14th Rashid D. Habib National Professional Golf Championship teed off in spectacular fashion at the Karachi Golf Club, delivering a thrilling first round as top professional golfers battled for an early lead.

Defending champion Ahmed Baig and last year’s runner-up Muhammad Zubair emerged as the frontrunners, both carding an exceptional 65 (-7) to set the tournament’s pace. Their commanding performances, driven by precision off the tee and masterful putting, made them the players to watch as the championship unfolds.

Trailing closely, seasoned professional Muhammad Munir posted a solid 67 (-5), while Mudassir Iqbal followed with 68 (-4), ensuring an intense contest on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Sharif PN, and Tallat Ijaz each returned a score of 69 (-3), keeping themselves within striking distance of the leaders.

The Karachi Golf Club’s pristine course conditions and favorable weather encouraged aggressive play, particularly on the par-5s, which proved to be prime scoring opportunities. Baig’s remarkable consistency across both nines secured his position at the top, while Zubair’s precision on the greens reinforced his standing.Among the amateurs, Sadiq Habib (77) and Arsalan Shikoh Khan (78) managed to break 80, showcasing commendable performances against a field of elite professionals.

Reflecting on the high level of play, Tournament Director Commodore Zafar and Chief Referee Col Zahid expressed their excitement for the days ahead. “This championship always brings out the best in players, and today was no exception. With such a competitive field, we anticipate an exciting battle over the next three days,” they remarked.