Bike lanes will protect cyclists, bikers from accidents: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the phased construction of dedicated bike lanes across Lahore, starting with a pilot project inspired by Beijing’s traffic model. “In the first phase, a 10-kilometer-long biker lane, marked in green and other colors, is being developed from Ferozepur Road Canal Road to Lahore Bridge,” the chief minister stated, adding that bike lanes would protect the cyclists and bikers from accidents. She emphasized that the initiative aims to create separate lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists to improve road safety and streamline traffic flow. “The modern global concept of bike lanes will reduce accidents and ensure smooth traffic movement,” CM Maryam Nawaz noted, urging citizens to support the initiative by following traffic discipline. “With public cooperation, we can protect lives and prevent road accidents,” she added.

CM expresses gratitude over acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mill case

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude over the acquittal of Sharif family members in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case. “Allah Almighty has vindicated us, we are grateful to Him,” said the chief minister while expressing gratitude over the acquittal of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. She congratulated them on their acquittal, and expressed good wishes for them.