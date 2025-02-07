Bilawal calls for stronger Pakistan-U.S. ties

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States. Speaking to Pakistani media representatives in Washington on Friday, he highlighted the need for enhanced collaboration and interfaith harmony between the two nations.

Mr. Bhutto Zardari is currently visiting the U.S. on the invitation of former U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the National Prayer Breakfast event. During his interaction with journalists, he revealed that he had held significant meetings with American officials and global leaders during the event.

“The National Prayer Breakfast is a great platform for fostering interfaith harmony and unity,” Mr. Bhutto Zardari stated. He emphasized that religion should serve as a unifying force rather than a source of division. The event was attended by prominent personalities from around the world, and the U.S. President delivered a speech addressing global peace and cooperation.

During his speech at the event, Mr. Bhutto Zardari reiterated that interfaith programs play a vital role in protecting societies from division and discord. He stressed that Pakistan and the U.S. could further collaborate through engagement with the Pakistani diaspora in the United States.

While in Washington, Mr. Bhutto Zardari also met with several members of Congress. However, as he is no longer serving as the country’s foreign minister, all his meetings were conducted in a personal capacity.

He further remarked that every Muslim believes in Jesus Christ, emphasizing the universal values of faith and humanity. “This is not just a national prayer event; it is a global gathering that promotes unity and shared values,” he added.

Mr. Bhutto Zardari concluded by urging efforts to bridge divides and strengthen international ties through mutual respect and cooperation.