Brotherhood Strengthened

President Zardari’s visit to China has been a strong reaffirmation of the deep ties that bind the two nations. Throughout the trip, the announcements of agreements, political commitments, and official statements from both sides have reinforced a relationship that has remained steadfast for decades. Pakistan has reiterated its support for China’s regional sovereignty, firmly backing the One China policy and opposing Taiwanese independence, while also recognising China’s authority over Xinjiang, the South China Sea, and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, China has reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, calling for a resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and international law. Both nations have also jointly urged the Afghan government to prevent its territory from being used as a haven for terrorists who threaten regional stability. Additionally, they stood united in condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza and called on the international community to pursue peace and prosperity. Beyond diplomacy, the visit has opened doors to further cooperation in technology, education, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges, marking the beginning of a new phase in Pakistan-China relations. Both countries are now looking to deepen their ties and strengthen their strategic alliance like never before.

However, a persistent challenge remains—the threat of terrorism. Security lapses in Pakistan have allowed terrorists to target Chinese nationals in a deliberate attempt to weaken the partnership between the two nations. Their ultimate goal is to disrupt Pakistan’s collaboration with China, particularly along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its vital maritime endpoint, Gwadar Port. In response, both nations must now enhance cooperation in intelligence sharing, security measures, and military and law enforcement coordination to jointly and decisively eliminate this threat.

Pakistan must ensure that the economic benefits of this alliance are safeguarded against those who seek to undermine them. Only by securing these gains can Pakistan further solidify its partnership with one of the world’s rising powers and take it to even greater heights.