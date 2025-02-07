Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CJCSC, Hungarian Secretary agree to explore new beneficial opportunities

CJCSC, Hungarian Secretary agree to explore new beneficial opportunities
Web Desk
5:10 PM | February 07, 2025
National

Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Tamás Vargha, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Friday, according to ISPR.

Discussions focused on evolving regional dynamics and opportunities for enhanced defense and security collaboration between the two countries.

The Hungarian official praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Maldives Chief of Defence Staff Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, currently on an official visit to Pakistan, also met with General Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025