CJCSC, Hungarian Secretary agree to explore new beneficial opportunities

Hungary’s State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Defence, Tamás Vargha, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Friday, according to ISPR.

Discussions focused on evolving regional dynamics and opportunities for enhanced defense and security collaboration between the two countries.

The Hungarian official praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Maldives Chief of Defence Staff Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, currently on an official visit to Pakistan, also met with General Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.