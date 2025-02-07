Cold wave continues as mercury drops to single digits in Karachi

KARACHI - The temperature in Karachi last night was recorded in single digits, with several areas experiencing unusually low temperatures. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures in areas around Jinnah Terminal and its surroundings dropped to single digits. The department reported that the temperature at Jinnah Terminal was recorded at 8.8°C. In other parts of the city, temperatures were as follows: 10°C in Gulistan-e-Johar, 11.5°C at Shahrah-e-Faisal and Madi Pur, and 12.4°C in Bin Qasim. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory, forecasting similar conditions for the next three days, with temperatures ranging between 12°C and 14°C.

Meanwhile, the rainfall across Pakistan from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, was 40% below the usual levels, with the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab experiencing the most significant shortages. The rainfall deficits in these provinces have been recorded at 52% in Sindh, 45% in Balochistan, and 42% in Punjab. The ongoing drought has had a particularly severe impact on rain-fed areas, exacerbating water scarcity and agricultural challenges.