Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CPA conference begins in Punjab Assembly today

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Provincial Assembly of Punjab is set to host the first-ever Joint Conference of Parliaments from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and South-East Asia Regions. The landmark conference, titled “Parliamentary Strategies for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Futures in Asia and South-East Asia,” will take place from February 7 to 8. Bringing together over 100 delegates from 22 legislatures across the region, the event represents a historic milestone in parliamentary diplomacy, merging the previously separate CPA Asia and South-East Asia regional conferences into a collaborative platform for dialogue and policy-making. The focus will be on inclusive growth, sustainable development, governance, climate resilience, digital innovation, and social progress. The conference agenda will feature plenary sessions and high-level discussions on key regional issues, including collaborative legislation for inclusive development, strengthening local governance and decentralization, climate change and sustainable cities, legislative action for clean air and urban resilience, innovations in digital governance and AI legislation, and health and education reforms for inclusive social development.

Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025