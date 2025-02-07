CPA conference begins in Punjab Assembly today

LAHORE - The Provincial Assembly of Punjab is set to host the first-ever Joint Conference of Parliaments from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and South-East Asia Regions. The landmark conference, titled “Parliamentary Strategies for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Futures in Asia and South-East Asia,” will take place from February 7 to 8. Bringing together over 100 delegates from 22 legislatures across the region, the event represents a historic milestone in parliamentary diplomacy, merging the previously separate CPA Asia and South-East Asia regional conferences into a collaborative platform for dialogue and policy-making. The focus will be on inclusive growth, sustainable development, governance, climate resilience, digital innovation, and social progress. The conference agenda will feature plenary sessions and high-level discussions on key regional issues, including collaborative legislation for inclusive development, strengthening local governance and decentralization, climate change and sustainable cities, legislative action for clean air and urban resilience, innovations in digital governance and AI legislation, and health and education reforms for inclusive social development.