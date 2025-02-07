CPA conference focuses on good governance and regional cooperation

The first joint Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference is currently underway at the Punjab Assembly, with distinguished speakers emphasizing good governance, counterterrorism efforts, climate action, and economic stability.

Dr. Christopher, Executive Member of CPA, highlighted that the conference aims to promote good governance and foster parliamentary cooperation. He expressed gratitude to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for organizing this historic event and emphasized the importance of developing a strategic action plan for parliamentary collaboration.

Malaysian Senator Peter Dingam addressed the pressing challenge of climate change, noting that rising floods and unpredictable weather patterns are affecting nations globally. He stressed the need for joint policymaking to mitigate environmental risks and advocated for health emergency measures to counter global health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed Nazim, Deputy Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, remarked that the conference would play a crucial role in strengthening parliamentary institutions across South-East Asia. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to address terrorism, economic instability, and governance challenges, particularly in the face of rising populations and environmental concerns.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker, Dr. Jagath Vikrama highlighted the conference's role in fostering regional cooperation. He urged collective action against poverty, corruption, and natural disasters, stressing the importance of effective governance in tackling these issues.

British House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani underscored the importance of democratic accountability and legislative effectiveness. She called for further strengthening CPA and IPA platforms to ensure parliamentary democracy remains resilient and responsive to modern challenges.

CPA Secretary-General, Mr. Mataya emphasized that parliaments must be strengthened and expanded to foster regional partnerships. He raised concerns about the growing threat of smog and environmental degradation, advocating for stronger climate policies. He also called for comprehensive legislation to counter disinformation, social media manipulation, and AI-driven misinformation.

Pakistani lawmaker Zakia Shahnawaz stressed the need for women’s empowerment through education and policymaking. She highlighted Punjab’s progress in women’s rights, citing the First Women Policy (2012) and legislative efforts to ensure equal representation in governance. She praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for championing women’s leadership and decision-making roles.

Shahnawaz also highlighted Punjab’s initiatives for religious harmony, including the passage of the Sikh and Hindu Marriage Act, special grants for minorities, and a 5% job quota for non-Muslims She noted that programs like Khelta Punjab and scholarship schemes have been launched to support youth and students pursuing higher education abroad.

The conference continues with further discussions on regional security, economic growth, and sustainable governance.