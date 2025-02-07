Crewlogix Technologies storm into Junior Polo Championship final

LAHORE - Crewlogix Technologies secured a spot in the final of the 4th Junior Polo Championship by defeating SLA Polo 7-5 in an exciting encounter at the Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds. They will now face Zacky Farms/Din Polo in the championship decider. A large number of spectators and families gathered to witness the thrilling contest, particularly to watch 10-year-old prodigy Diyan Ahmed Butt, who has been making waves in the tournament. For Crewlogix Technologies, Saim Abbas and Diyan Ahmed Butt stole the show, scoring three goals each, while Manam Faisal added another to seal the victory. On the Sula Polo side, Ibrahim Sultan led the charge with two goals, while Salman Babar Aziz, Sophia Din Ali Khan, and Rabeel Nauman Hassan chipped in with one goal each. With this result, Sula Polo will now compete in the subsidiary final against CTI Shipping, while Crewlogix Technologies will battle Zacky Farms/Din Polo for the championship title.