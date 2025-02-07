DC visits polio fix and transit points

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited various polio fix and transit points including Primary Health Center Niazi Khan Sial on the fourth day of the national anti-polio campaign on Thursday and checked the record of polio teams. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner while talking to polio teams said that the ongoing national campaign against polio is of utmost importance. He said that keep in mind that all children should be given polio vaccination drops to prevent them to be disabled for life. He said that special attention should be paid for maintaining the cold chain of polio vaccine.