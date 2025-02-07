Democracy Locally and Internationally

We live in a time when democracies have challenges in many parts of the world, and the number of countries defined as democracies has been going down in recent years and decades. Today, less than half of the world’s 195 countries are seen as democracies. Yet, there are also countries that are between autocratic rule and democracy, and a good number, too, such as Pakistan, which can be listed as new or emerging democracies.

It is necessary to realize that when we say a country is a democracy it also covers up many aspects and degrees of democracy, and in many fields, even the most democratic countries are not at all quite democratic. In today’s article, I shall discuss and reflect on some of these aspects, and mostly such that concern our workplaces and also internationally, especially in development aid. The latter are at the ‘top of the iceberg’ while the others are in our everyday life.

I began my own work career in the education and research sectors. When I then after some years moved to the central government administration to work with development aid, first in Oslo and then at a Norwegian embassy abroad, I came to realize that there was indeed not much democracy for the workers in those places; it was the bosses, the directors, resident representatives and ambassadors, that decided, and decisions were not always made on the basis of knowledge, competence and the quality of the arguments – which was more common at the university. Later, I was in UN organizations, and there, too, it was the bosses that decided, often with reference to overall policies and just traditions in the fields in questions.

I believe that the national civil service, and international organisations, have much room for improvement as for democratic practices, and their performance will then improve. The private sector, too, has room for change and improvement, often similar to big public organizations and institutions. But to a great extent the private sector is expected to be run as per the wishes of the owners and boards, and the bottom line is usually to make money. I believe that in the decades ahead, change and democratization will take place in all types of organizations, be they public or private, as the future workers will demand more influence to feel committed and be more productive. I also believe that labour unions and employers associations will see a revival.

We know that democratic countries do better than autocratic countries, and perhaps we can also say, smaller countries, or at least more decentralised countries and organizations, do better than what is the case in the ‘big pyramids’ where individuals and groups become less visible and are told to implement what the leaders tell them, and the leaders are again subject to follow their bosses and boards, yes, because bosses, too, have bosses. In future, I believe that there is great potential for more horizontal or flatter organisations, with greater room for creativity and inputs from the staff, both in the government and private sectors, the argument being that they will become more efficient and productive that way, providing better services in the public sector, and making more money in the private sector – with staff that have greater job satisfaction and higher loyalty. If the workers can have some kind of collective ownership in a private company, or have shares in the company, it is again likely that their performance will be better, simply because the workers would be more directly involved in planning and implementation of all work in more democratic ways.

Today, small private companies do not have much democracy, since the owners decide most or all, which may be quite understandable, too, and we should remember that most companies are small and medium size companies. In future, though, many new companies will be IT and AI based and therefore the owners will be more dependent on their workers than ever, and the workers need influence to be committed and perform, not red tape and bureaucracy, otherwise they may just start their own companies.

Let me mention that one reason for the importance of more democracy both in the private sector and government is also the need for reducing corruption and other malpractices. Obviously, large companies are more prone to such things than small companies where there can be more insight and transparency. The public sector has less corruption in older and more mature democracies than in younger democracies and autocratic states. In younger states, the private and public sectors would often collude for corruption and malpractices. In older democracies there is other forms of misuse of power and corruption, which is often not even called corruption, notably in undemocratic decision-making processes, where it is the leaders who decide without little influence from staff lower down, and also with less insight than needed from outside, notably the general public and politicians, and even the media, although the media does as well as it can. In all countries, nepotism is a problem, and also that decisions are made in professional, ideological and other friendship groups.

When I earlier dealt with government development aid, especially when we as donors decided to introduce new projects and programmes, there was scant influence from the side of the recipient countries, and there was often little real impact evaluation and auditing from the recipient countries’ side. I remember one case when the Norwegian auditor general visited Tanzania, where I worked, we discovered that a tiny percentage of projects where audited neither by the donor country nor by the recipient country. A condition for the recipient country to audit projects was that the government, notably the parliament, had knowledge about the projects before agreements were signed. We found that rarely to be followed, even when big projects and programmes involving government participation in investment and future maintenance costs. Since the donor country media was hardly present in the recipient country, and the recipient country’s media was weak, little was discovered about this negligence of not following democratic rules.

Finally today, in our time of Trump, it is good that his new government looks the way development aid is spent. I am sure much wrong will be discovered, and certainly that there is too little democracy in the sector, in the donor country and in the recipient countries. However, the way Trump takes up these issues is not right, notably to freeze aid disbursements and the signing of new agreements for a three-month period in order to review the situation. Development aid is a complicated field, and it is probably true that there must be a total review of the whole sector, and the USA has sounded the alarm. On the other hand, I don’t want development aid to be reduced. I want the North-South transfers to be much increased, something that the COP meetings have talked about regarding compensation in the fields of climate change and environment. Alas, it is likely to remain talk with little action. That is because there is little democracy at the international level, and there is little interest from the rich countries’ side to change today’s the international economic and diplomatic relations, which has lasted since the end of WWII. The UN should play a major role, but it is unlikely to happen since the UN is also part and parcel of the old international system and the member country wishes, indeed the UN Security Council.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com