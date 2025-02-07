Diplomacy at Sea

In the vast and often unpredictable world of international relations, diplomacy is often seen as a domain of summits, treaties, and closed-door negotiations. But at sea, diplomacy takes a different form—one that is defined by coordinated maneuvers, shared security commitments, and the silent but powerful projection of national intent. Naval diplomacy, an age-old practice, remains one of the most potent instruments of statecraft. Pakistan’s AMAN-25 exercise, bringing together nearly 60 nations this year, is a testament to how naval engagements continue to shape the geopolitical landscape in ways that formal negotiations cannot. For Pakistan, a country with a critical maritime stake in the Indian Ocean, naval diplomacy is not a luxury—it is a necessity. The Arabian Sea is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy, handling over 90 percent of its trade. Maritime security is not just about countering piracy or smuggling but about ensuring that Pakistan remains integrated into the global economy and, more importantly, that it is recognized as a responsible maritime power. Hosting an exercise like AMAN-25 is more than a military drill; it is a statement of intent, an invitation to allies and potential partners, and a commitment to the cooperative security frameworks that have become essential in modern naval strategy.

The participation of countries like China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and other regional powers signals a shift toward collective security arrangements in the maritime domain. China and Pakistan’s naval partnership in AMAN-25 highlight their growing maritime collaboration, reinforcing strategic ties in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). These Joint exercises enhance interoperability, ensuring coordinated responses to regional security challenges. Saudi Arabia’s contribution of two warships, HMS Jazan, and HMS Hail, along with Special Operations Forces, is not merely symbolic; it reflects a deeper understanding that maritime stability is tied to national and regional security. The UAE, too, has expanded its naval footprint in recent years, recognizing that threats at sea—whether piracy, drug trafficking, or illegal fishing—cannot be tackled in isolation. These partnerships solidified through exercises like AMAN, go beyond mere displays of force; they are about building trust, improving interoperability, and ensuring that regional actors are aligned in their strategic objectives.

Naval diplomacy is not unique to Pakistan. Around the world, nations have long relied on their navies as instruments of foreign policy. The United States, for example, has maintained its dominance in the Pacific through a combination of military alliances and freedom of navigation operations. The biennial RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) exercise, the world’s largest maritime drill, brings together allies from across the world, reinforcing the idea that naval power is not just about deterrence but about strategic engagement. China, too, has leveraged naval diplomacy as part of its broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The establishment of a naval base in Djibouti and frequent joint exercises with African, Middle Eastern, and Southeast Asian countries reflect Beijing’s approach to maritime engagement. China’s naval modernization and its emphasis on securing critical sea lanes underscore how maritime power is intrinsically linked to global influence. While China’s presence in the Indian Ocean has been a source of strategic concern for the US and India, its naval exercises with Pakistan, Russia, Iran, and other partners illustrate the role of multilateral naval engagements in advancing diplomatic ties.

Moving further, a particularly interesting development in this year’s AMAN exercise is the addition of the AMAN Dialogue, a high-level forum where naval leaders will discuss contemporary security threats. Naval officers and commanders from diverse backgrounds will engage with each other, exchange ideas, and build relationships that could prove vital in times of crisis. This initiative signals a shift from purely operational drills to strategic dialogue, which is essential in a world where naval threats are becoming more complex. With maritime cyber threats, underwater infrastructure vulnerabilities, and resource-based conflicts on the rise, the need for structured discussions on naval cooperation has never been greater.

Naval diplomacy, at its core, is about presence, cooperation, and signaling intent. In an era of shifting alliances and emerging threats, AMAN-25 stands as a reminder that while nations may compete in many domains, the oceans demand a different kind of engagement—one that is based on mutual interest, shared responsibility, and the recognition that the security of the seas is a collective endeavor. AMAN-25 is not just about Pakistan’s role in this evolving maritime order; it is about reinforcing the broader principle that collective security at sea is essential. Unlike traditional military alliances, which are often constrained by politics, naval diplomacy allows for a degree of flexibility. Nations that may not see eye to eye on geopolitical issues can still find common ground when it comes to securing their maritime interests. This is one of the reasons why AMAN has steadily grown in participation since its inception in 2007. The exercise’s motto, “Together for Peace,” is not just a slogan—it reflects a pragmatic reality that no single nation can unilaterally secure the oceans.

Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti

The writer is a current affairs analyst and faculty member at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. She can be reached at guleayeshabhatti@gmail.com