Friday, February 07, 2025
ECP restores membership of three more lawmakers

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday restored membership of  three more suspended lawmakers from National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies. These suspended lawmakers include Muhammad Iqbal from National Assembly, Ali Ahmed from Sindh Assembly and Shakeel Ahmed from KPK Assembly. These lawmakers were not allowed to participate in the parliamentary activities due to a bar imposed by the top election body as per the rules. These MPs have submitted their assets’ details in order to restore their suspended memberships in respective assemblies. The top election body had last week suspended the membership of 11 lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA), Sindh Assembly and Balochistan Assembly for not submitting assets details despite reminders. The lawmakers were reminded a number of times to submit assets details till the end of year 2024(31 December). The lawmakers were given sixteen days to submit details by January 16, as a large number of MPs from provincial assemblies and National Assembly had not submitted details including Statements of Assets and Liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial year 2023-24.

Staff Reporter

