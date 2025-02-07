Friday, February 07, 2025
Elected representatives vital for public issues, says Punjab Assembly speaker

Web Desk
1:35 PM | February 07, 2025
National

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has emphasized the crucial role of elected representatives in addressing public issues.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Asia and South-East Asia Regional Conference at the Punjab Assembly on Friday, he highlighted the importance of sharing legislative experiences among participants.

He stressed the need to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in legislation and underscored the significance of climate change discussions during the conference.

The event will conclude with the issuance of the Lahore Charter, outlining key takeaways and commitments from the discussions.

