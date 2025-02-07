Executive Engineer Irrigation notifies closure of canals

HYDERABAD - Due to shortage of water in Main Rohri Canal, various outlet canals of Nasrat Division would remain closed till February 12. This was intimated by Executive Engineer Nasrat Division, Shaheed Benazirabad. XEN Nasrat Division in his statement said that due to shortage of water in Rohri Canal, the various outlet canals of Nasrat. Division would remain closed till February 12, which include Dhoro Naro Minor, Khariyon Minor, Jhimal Minor, Jam Sahib Minor and Chan bandhani Distry will remain closed till 6 am till February 12.