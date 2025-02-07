Exhumation of girl’s dead body sought in suspected honour killing

Rawalpindi - Jatli police have filed an application in a local court asking for exhumation of of a 17-year-old girl who died under mysterious circumstances in Syed Kasran area on Tuesday, February 4. A police official told The Nation that the body of the girl, who was first-year (college) student, after getting go ahead from the court and a post-mortem would be carried out to determine the cause of her death. According to available details, a DFC reported the matter to Jatli police on February 4, when the girl was buried in a local graveyard. His report said that the girl was reported to go missing at around 8pm on February 3. The constable said that he was present in Syed Adda where he learnt about the missing of the girl. Her father and an uncle launched a search and after some time found the girl present in Syed Adda. The girl was reportedly brought back home. Her parents suspected that she had befriended some boy and attempted to elope with him. The news of the missing girl has already spread in the area. It was at 2pm on February 4 when she was laid to rest in the local graveyard. Jatli police said that post-mortem was necessary to determine the cause of her death as she died under mysterious circumstances. The law enforcers suspect that it could be yet another case of honour killing. It may here be mentioned that last week Jatli police arrested five suspects including two women in the alleged case of rape and murder. The exhumation of a of 20-year-old orphan girl revealed that she was poisoned to death after sexually assaulted for months by her brother-in-law (husband of her sister). The post-mortem revealed that the deceased was eight months pregnant when killed.

Father, son shot injured over land dispute

A property dealer, his son and a neighbour were shot and wounded in Wahdat Colony over a land dispute on Wednesday. Westridge police on Wednesday night registered the FIR that alleged that Tahir Mehmood, his son Muhammad Aqeel, and their neighbour Muhammad Aslam were shot and wounded by Pervaiz Shamroze and Javaid Saleem. In his complaint to the police, Tahir Mehmood said that he deals in property and had bought a plot (piece of land) near his house. It was on February 5 that Pervaiz, Javed along with eight to 10 unknown persons broke the gate of my plot and started construction work.” “When my son and I tried to stop them, they started beating us. When Aslam intervened to save us, they started beating him up too. Pervaiz opened fire on Aqeel and wounded him. When I tried to save my son, Pervaiz also shot me in my legs. Javaid, on the other hand, shot Aslam in the leg,” the complainant alleged. He further alleged that Perviaz was a land grabber and tried to occupy my piece of land.