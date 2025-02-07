Friday, February 07, 2025
Farmer Day event held in Jhelum

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  A farmer day event was organized in village Jalalpur Sharif, Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, District Jhelum, under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s off-season tomato cultivation project. The event aimed to raise awareness and provide training to farmers on advanced techniques for growing tomatoes outside the traditional season. Muhammad Shahzad Akhtar, Director of Horticulture Agriculture (Extension), Punjab, highlighted that farmers are being provided a subsidy of Rs. 2 lakh per 2 acres through balloting to support off-season tomato cultivation on demonstration plots.  “This subsidy helps farmers purchase essential inputs, boost production, and ensure year-round tomato availability, stabilizing market prices,” he said. Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, noted that over Rs. 78 crore worth of agricultural inputs have been distributed in Rawalpindi Division through the Chief Minister of Punjab Kisan Card, along with 526 green tractors provided on subsidy. He emphasized that the off-season tomato project will improve farmers’ income and support the country’s agricultural growth. Other officials present included Deputy Director Fruit and Vegetable Rawalpindi Muhammad Arif Malik, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Jhelum Chaudhry Abid, and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Jalalpur Sharif Muhammad Saqlain. After the event, officials visited tomato demonstration plots established under the Punjab government’s initiative to enhance off-season tomato production in the region.

OUR STAFF REPORT

