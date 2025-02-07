Fawad Chaudhry claims brother Faisal Chaudhry arrested outside Adiala Jail

Former federal minister has alleged that his brother, senior lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, was arrested outside on Friday.

Taking to X, Fawad condemned the arrest, calling it an “insult to lawyers.” However, he did not provide details on the charges or circumstances surrounding his brother’s detention.

Faisal Chaudhry, a key member of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s legal team, has been representing several high-profile cases, including the GHQ attack case.

Before his arrest, Faisal had applied to the police station, seeking an FIR against the jail administration after being denied a meeting with Imran Khan. According to sources, he engaged in a heated exchange with jail authorities after they refused his request to meet the former premier.

In his complaint, Faisal alleged that the jail administration harassed him and his legal team when they protested the denial outside the jail premises. He claimed he had been waiting in the superintendent’s office for two hours before being informed that the meeting would not be allowed.

The lawyer has urged authorities to take legal action against the jail officials and register an FIR over what he described as harassment and obstruction in legal proceedings.