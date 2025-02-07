Fazlur Rehman presses PM Shehbaz for fresh elections

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterating his demand for fresh elections, sources said.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazl expressed his reservations about the current setup, stating that he does not recognize it and believes fresh elections are necessary to remove the stigma of rigging.

In response, PM Shehbaz sought cooperation, but the JUI-F chief remained firm. The prime minister requested time for further consultations.

The development follows a meeting of the Grand Opposition Alliance, where opposition leaders discussed a unified strategy against the government. Maulana Fazl also called for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation, citing alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.