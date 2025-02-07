Friday, February 07, 2025
Federal secretary reviews cotton research, calls for innovation

Federal secretary reviews cotton research, calls for innovation
February 07, 2025
MULTAN  -  Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry visited the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan to assess ongoing research, achievements, and future initiatives aimed at boosting cotton production in Pakistan. Upon arrival, CCRI Multan’s Director welcomed the secretary and briefed him on the institute’s research initiatives, recent breakthroughs, and upcoming plans. Discussions centered on increasing per-acre cotton yield, developing disease-resistant varieties, and adopting modern agricultural technologies to enhance productivity. Highlighting cotton’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s textile industry, exports, and agricultural economy, the federal secretary stressed the urgent need to improve production. He directed researchers to expand innovative farming technologies and strengthen research projects to enhance cotton quality and output. He also stressed the importance of integrating advanced genetic technology into research and urged efforts to help farmers adopt modern production techniques. Assuring full government support for the cotton sector, he stated that a comprehensive policy would be developed in collaboration with research institutes, agricultural scientists, and stakeholders to restore Pakistan’s reputation as a top-quality cotton producer. Agricultural experts, researchers, and senior officials attended the session and exchanged insights with the secretary on advancing cotton research and development.

The federal secretary instructed CCRI scientists to design high-impact research projects focused on production, quality enhancement, and overcoming industry challenges. He underscored that addressing these issues requires a science-driven approach, urging researchers to incorporate the latest advancements into new projects.

