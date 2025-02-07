Friday, February 07, 2025
FG and BN/Newage secure wins in Jinnah Gold Cup Polo

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
LAHORE  -  FG and BN/Newage secured victories in the 5th Jinnah Gold Cup Polo Tournament 2025, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

In the first match of the day, FG dominated JPF with an 8-4½ victory. JPF suffered an early setback when their key player Raja Sami was injured and had to leave the field, with Hamza Mawaz Khan stepping in as his replacement. Raul Laplacette led FG’s charge with an impressive display, scoring four brilliant goals. Raja Mikael Sami netted two, while Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed one goal each. On the other side, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored all four goals for JPF, while they also benefited from a half goal handicap advantage. The second match of the day saw BN/Newage edging past Olympia/AZB with a narrow 4½-4 victory. BN/Newage’s win was secured through their half-goal handicap advantage. Argentina’s 17-year-old rising star, Marcos Solari, was the hero for BN/Newage, scoring all four goals. For Olympia/AZB, Luis Manuel Aguirre netted all four goals in a valiant effort. The tournament action continues today(Friday), with DS taking on FG in the first match, while HN face Olympia/AZB in the second encounter of the day. The winners will advance to the main final of the prestigious Jinnah Gold Cup Polo Tournament.

Our Staff Reporter

