Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Finance Minister departs for Portugal to attend Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral

Finance Minister departs for Portugal to attend Prince Karim Aga Khan’s funeral
Web Desk
5:30 PM | February 07, 2025
National

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for Lisbon, Portugal, to attend the funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, according to state-run media.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the finance minister will represent Pakistan at the funeral and participate in a prayer ceremony for the late leader.

Prince Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV passed away on February 4, 2025, at the age of 88 in Lisbon. His son, Rahim Al-Husseini, has been appointed as the new spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

During his lifetime, Prince Karim Aga Khan led numerous educational, cultural, and economic development initiatives, leaving a lasting impact on millions worldwide.

To honor his contributions, the Government of Pakistan has declared February 8 as a national day of mourning, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast across the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025