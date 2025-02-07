First donkey slaughter house established in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - A National Assembly panel was Thursday informed that Pakistan’s first donkey slaughter house has been established in the port city of Gwadar and it has started production, while the government is receiving requests for setting up such facilities in other parts of the country.

The NA Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research met here with Syed Tariq Hussain in chair. The committee was informed that there would be no minimum support price of wheat this year, as per the requirement of the International Monetry Fund (IMF). Briefing the committee, officials from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) revealed that Chinese company had begun operations in Gwadar, while negotiations are underway with Chinese Companies for setting up donkey slaughter houses in other parts of the country. The committee was informed that China has inked an accord with Pakistan for the procurement of donkey carcass parts. A slaughterhouse for donkeys has been set up in Gwadar and production has also started, the official added. Chairman of the Committee asked that instead of setting up slaughterhouse in Pakistan, why not to export live donkeys to China?. The logistics of exporting live animals were challenging and less viable than exporting their by-products, official from National Food Security and Research responded.

The meeting focused on rice productivity enhancement, with the Ministry reporting an increase of 8 maunds per acre. It was also highlighted that 8 new rice varieties, yielding 90-100 maunds per acre and suitable for export, have been developed. The Committee asked PARC to provide a detailed report on the availability, quantities, and regional benefits of these rice varieties. Regarding sugarcane productivity, the Committee expressed concerns over the modest increase in yield from 620 to 720 maunds per acre, despite considerable financial investments. The Committee questioned why, despite the introduction of modern initiatives and high-budget projects, yields are still low, especially since 12 years ago, sugarcane varieties were yielding up to 2,600 maunds per acre. The department responded that the Thatta 300 seed variety yields approximately 2,300 to 2,500 maunds per acre. However, the Committee Chairman raised a concern, with one member noting that in his region, the yield is only around 1,500 maunds per acre. The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the figures and directed PARC to submit a detailed report on national and regional sugarcane yields.

The Committee also reviewed the oilseed productivity programs, noting an increase in cultivated land from 2.5 million acres to 4.8 million acres. However, it was noted that oilseed cultivation still lacks a competitive advantage, leading to Pakistan importing 90 percent of its palm oil, which contributes significantly to the country’s import bill. The Committee instructed the Ministry to provide detailed data on land and water availability and how best to optimize these resources for greater oilseed production.

On wheat policy, the Ministry assured the Committee that sufficient wheat is available for the current year, and no imports will be required. It was also stated that there would be no minimum support price this year, as required by the IMF. The Ministry clarified that there are no restrictions on wheat movement between provinces or districts and is working with the private sector to ensure that storage facilities are available for farmers through banks. However, the Committee raised concerns about a potential wheat shortage next year due to excessive heat and low rainfall, urging the Ministry to take proactive measures to avoid a crisis. Regarding the suspension of subsidies for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Secretary confirmed that the subsidies have not been discontinued, and the Ministry is working on digitalizing the system to ensure transparency.

The Committee reviewed the ongoing and upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) schemes, in line with sub-rules (6) and (7) of Rule 201 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. It was reported that out of 26 ongoing schemes, 18 would be carried forward to the next fiscal year, and 36 new schemes would be introduced. The Committee also reviewed new schemes related to capacity building, monitoring and evaluation, horticulture support programs, agricultural research, agriculture extension, risk and disease management, and track and traceability systems. It was agreed that additional meetings would be held in the month of February to further examine and make recommendations on the PSDP schemes. The Committee underscored the necessity for the Ministry to come fully prepared, presenting comprehensive reports and detailed analysis, to facilitate a thorough and efficient review process.

In light of the ongoing challenges, the Committee Chairman asked the Ministry to prepare a detailed 20-year roadmap aimed at addressing the impact of rising population pressures and climate change. This roadmap, which will prioritize improving agricultural yields through cutting-edge research and modern techniques, will be submitted to Parliament for approval through the Committee. The Committee expressed concerns regarding PARC’s resource allocation, noting that a large portion of its budget is dedicated to salaries for its 400 scientists, leaving insufficient funds for research. The Committee recommended that PARC allocate 60% of its budget for salaries and 40% for research, aiming to better balance operational costs with its core mission of advancing agricultural research. Furthermore, the Committee called for the decentralization of research efforts to ensure that agricultural advancements benefit all regions of Pakistan, not just Islamabad.