Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five injured in Karachi firing incident

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Five persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred near Orangi Town Khairabad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, two groups opened fire on each other to settle petty dispute near Orangi Town Khairabad area. As a result, five persons sustained injuries. Police after receiving reports reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police have also arrested an accused with weapon and started further investigation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025