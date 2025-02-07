FUU, KFU strengthen Pakistan-Russia academic collaboration

KARACHI - A high-level meeting was held between Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Vice Chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST), Pakistan, and Prof. Dr. Lenar Rinatovich Safin, Rector of Kazan Federal University, Russia, to enhance academic cooperation and discuss the growing importance of Pakistan-Russia relations in the evolving global order.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening educational, research, and diplomatic ties, particularly in student and faculty exchanges, research collaborations, and credit transfer programs between the two universities, said a news release on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan and Dr. Faisal Javaid from FUUAST, alongside Dr. Timir Khan Bulatovich and Dr. Fakhruddin from Kazan Federal University. Discussions focused on the upcoming 1st Pakistani-Russian International Conference, scheduled for February 18–19, in Karachi, Pakistan. During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari formally invited the Rector of Kazan Federal University to participate in the conference in person, emphasizing its role in fostering bilateral academic and strategic engagement.

The conference marks a historic collaboration between two of the most prominent universities in Pakistan and Russia, with over 110 research papers set to be presented. The event will bring together academicians, researchers, policymakers, and diplomats to explore key areas of cooperation, including regional connectivity, trade, energy, security, and economic collaboration.

A key focus of the meeting was to establish mechanisms for student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and credit transfer agreements between the two universities. These initiatives aim to facilitate academic mobility, allowing students and faculty members to pursue joint research, attend exchange programs, and gain international exposure in both countries. Prof. Dr. Lenar Rinatovich Safin welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to strengthening academic ties with Pakistan. He highlighted the growing number of Pakistani students at Kazan Federal University, which has doubled in the past year, reflecting the increasing educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

He further emphasized that Kazan Federal University has the capacity to host Pakistani researchers and students through exchange programs, research collaborations, and joint academic projects. Additionally, the Rector of Kazan Federal University extended a formal invitation to the Vice-Chancellor of FUUAST to attend the Kazan Forum in May 2025, further strengthening academic engagement and providing a platform for future collaborations in education, research, and innovation.

Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspect

Mirpurkhas police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in a string of snatching incidents in the city. The successful operation was carried out on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, who has been cracking down on crime in the area. According to police reports, the suspects - Abdul Rafi, Abdul Raihan and Muhammad Bilal were involved in an armed robbery at Muhammad Ashraf’s Easy Load shop on January 30, 2025, where they made off with Rs 45,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

Sources of police further revealed that the police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Satellite Town Police Station Inspector Ghazi Khan Rajar, recovered a motorcycle and pistol along with ammunition from the suspects. Two cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including Case No.16/2025 under Section 397, 34 Pakistan Penal Code and Case No.17/2025 under Section 25 Sindh Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons.