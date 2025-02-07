GCLI drives agricultural transformation in Pakistan under SIFC

The Green Corporate Livestock Initiative (GCLI), operating under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is spearheading transformative measures in Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors. With a focus on modernizing farming practices, GCLI is actively addressing critical challenges such as food security and reducing import dependency.

A major breakthrough has been achieved with the introduction of modern technologies in livestock breeding. State-of-the-art In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratories and genetic improvement programs have paved the way for a new era in livestock breeding, enhancing productivity and quality.

In another milestone, Pakistan’s first Marine and Inland Aquaculture Policy has been introduced, outlining a comprehensive strategy for the development of the aquaculture and fisheries sectors. This initiative aims to boost domestic seafood production and open new avenues for sustainable fisheries.

GCLI is also playing a key role in bridging the gap between traditional and modern farming techniques, empowering livestock farmers with advanced methods and knowledge. By integrating scientific advancements with indigenous practices, the initiative is ensuring long-term growth and sustainability in the sector.

With these forward-thinking measures, GCLI is shaping the future of Pakistan’s agriculture, fostering self-sufficiency, and driving economic growth.