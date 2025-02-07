Gold price drops by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs298,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs299,600 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs772 to Rs256,087 from Rs256,859 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat came down to Rs234,754 from Rs235,454. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs23 to Rs3,327 whereas that of ten grams dipped by Rs20 to Rs2,852. The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $9 to $2,859 from $2,868, the Association reported.