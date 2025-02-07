Governor highlights role of seminaries in peace efforts

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday emphasized the crucial role of seminaries in promoting peace and fostering a positive image of Pakistan.

During his visit to Jamia Imdad-ul-Uloom Darwesh Masjid Peshawar, he highlighted the significance of religious institutions in contributing to national unity and development, urging them to continue their efforts in building a peaceful and tolerant society. He also reviewed the examination center for Wifaq-ul-Madaris, where Provincial Administrator Maulana Hussain Ahmad, spokesperson Siraj ul Haq, and others briefed him on the examination system.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor expressed his pleasure at the event, stating, “It gives me immense joy to see you all working practically for peace, tolerance, and the soft image of Pakistan. You will be ambassadors of religion and the country. May Allah grant you success, so we can work together for the development and peace of the nation.” He was informed that 42,000 students, including 30,000 women, would graduate from Wifaq-ul-Madaris this year, which he termed as very encouraging. He praised the disciplined conduct of the exams and acknowledged the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs for supporting religious institutions.

Meanwhile, a delegation of female students from Roots Millennium College, led by Lina Zahoor, met with the governor at Governor House. The meeting focused on the state of education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various challenges in the educational sector. Governor Faisal Kundi stressed the importance of women’s education, stating that an educated girl plays a vital role in shaping the nation’s future. He emphasized the need for modern, relevant education beyond public sector jobs and praised the province’s talented youth.

He further shared his vision of connecting educational institutions with international standards, ensuring quality education for underprivileged children. He also expressed his commitment to making it easier for students to pursue higher education abroad. The students praised the governor for his role in promoting women’s empowerment and youth engagement in the province.