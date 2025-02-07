Friday, February 07, 2025
Governor Tessori visits Jamat Khana for condolence of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Aga Khani Jamat Khana in Clifton to meet with leaders of the Ismaili community and express condolences on the passing of their spiritual leader, Prince Karim Aga Khan. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori prayed for the departed soul, seeking forgiveness and elevation of ranks for the deceased, as well as patience and strength for his followers. While expressing his grief, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori conveyed his solidarity with the Aga Khan community in this moment of sorrow.

Staff Reporter

