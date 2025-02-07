Govt plans TV channel for live coverage of parliamentary proceedings

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was Thursday informed that the government is going to launch a dedicated channel for live coverage of parliamentary proceedings with a total cost of Rs 1.6 billion as the body approved the budgetary proposals of the Ministry for PSDP 2025-26.

In total, 14 projects have been included in the PSDP with proposed allocation of Rs.8.558 billion. The Committee while according approval to the proposals, asked the Finance and Planning Divisions to accord priority to these projects and make timely financial releases enabling the Ministry to initiate and complete the projects. The Committee met at Press Information Department, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Pullain Baloch, MNA to discuss agenda relating to PSDP of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its associated public bodies.

The committee was apprised that six ongoing and eight new projects have been included in the PSDP for the next year related to the upgradation of Infrastructure in PTV and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation. The projects included launching a dedicated channel for live coverage of parliamentary proceedings with a total cost of Rs.1.6 Billion, establishment of Sport Studio with a total cost of Rs.1.7 Billion, Digital Channel of PTVC for alternative revenue streams with a total cost of Rs.780 million, extension of Sautul Quran FM Network (Peshawar - Karachi Motorways) with a total cost of Rs 550 million, strengthening radio signals in Gilgit-Baltistan area with a total cost of Rs.1 billion and replacement of Transmitting Equipment and Rehabilitation of PBC Lahore Building with a total cost of Rs 1 billion.

The Committee underscored the need for expanding coverage of broadcast and telecast of content through state-owned Media and generating counter narrative for effectively countering anti-state propaganda specially in Balochistan and frontier regions. The Committee decided to have a briefing on the program content and the presenters of Radio Broadcast through PBC stations in Balochistan in its next meeting. The Committee commended all new initiatives of the Ministry. The Committee also decided to visit and have a briefing on newly established state of art Center for digital Communications in Islamabad.

The Committee taking note of the agitation by media with respect to recent legislation on electronic crimes, stressed for engagement between the government and all Unions of Journalists, Press Clubs, Associations of Director News, APNS and CPNE for addressing their concerns. The Minister for Information agreed with the proposal and said that the recent Law had nothing to do with curbing the freedom of expression and the same was to regulate the unregulated digital media sector.

The Committee sought details of anchors hired by PTV, their packages and recent hirings in all departments under the Ministry of Information in next meeting of the committee. The Committee while disapproving the reply of the Ministry on revision of rates of rents of PBC properties, directed to take up the issue with M/o Housing and Works for bringing the same at par with the prevalent market rates. The Committee observed that the Housing Ministry had fixed the rates of rent in year 2017 and considerable time had elapse thus necessitates revision. Taking notice of the excessive advertainment on TV channels during prime time and sports matches, the Committee directed PEMRA to issue advisory to its licencees to relay advertisements within the limit as prescribed in the PEMRA regulations.