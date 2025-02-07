Friday, February 07, 2025
HESCO continues crackdown on power theft

| 127 illegal connections cut, 12 arrested

Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft, disconnecting 127 illegal connections during the past 24 hours. Additionally, 2,510 meters of LT cables were removed, two transformers were disconnected and over 4.51 million rupees in outstanding dues were recovered. The HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubar informed that law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, assisted in the operation, resulting in the arrest of 12 electricity thieves.

According to a statement issued by HESCO, since the launch of the anti-theft operation on January 19, 2025, a total of 1,483 illegal connections had been cut, and 149 accused were arrested.  Authorities had also disconnected 223 electric meters, removed 15,828 meters of PVC cables, and disconnected 47 transformers, while a total recovery of over 43.05 million rupees had been made in outstanding dues so far. The HESCO Chief has clarified that not only electricity thieves but also HESCO officials and employees involved in facilitating theft will be held accountable under the law.

Our Staff Reporter

